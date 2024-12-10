Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,500 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Crown were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 249,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Crown by 139.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 71,227 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 7.8% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,301,000 after purchasing an additional 412,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 62.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,119,554. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The trade was a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $2,478,049. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

