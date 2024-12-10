Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,644 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 640.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $325.33 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $262.54 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

