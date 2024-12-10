Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 322,113 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

