Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,479,000 after buying an additional 167,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,380,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,394,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,562,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.