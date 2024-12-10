Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,146,000 after buying an additional 2,286,997 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 381.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,205,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,492,000 after purchasing an additional 955,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 818,838 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,973,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 612,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 324.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,292,000 after buying an additional 590,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

NYSE VNO opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -156.62 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.45%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

