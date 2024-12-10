Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDV. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 171.8% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 169,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 107,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.12 and a twelve month high of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.