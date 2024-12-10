Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Integer were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 56.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth about $651,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

ITGR opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $142.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

