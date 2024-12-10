Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,368 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,475,426.75. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,736 shares of company stock worth $11,508,610. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

