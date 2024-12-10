Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 82 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $211.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $920.22 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $156.40 and a 52 week high of $213.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average is $194.07.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

