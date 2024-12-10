Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

