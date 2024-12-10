Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of MYR Group worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $116,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

MYRG stock opened at $162.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day moving average of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.93. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $181.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

