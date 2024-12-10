Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

ITA stock opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

