Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in United Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 3,504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This represents a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $105.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

