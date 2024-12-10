Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,390,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,399.68. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $2,125,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,553,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,866,984.34. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.4 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SMG opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.