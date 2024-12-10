Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avient were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 21.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 81.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 58.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avient by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

Insider Activity at Avient

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $296,454.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.