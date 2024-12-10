Captrust Financial Advisors Has $801,000 Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Financial were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 420.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Financial by 6,849.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 102.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

THFF opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $582.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). First Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

