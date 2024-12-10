Captrust Financial Advisors Has $822,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $418.01 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.73 and its 200 day moving average is $376.92.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $442.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.30.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

