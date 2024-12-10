Captrust Financial Advisors Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 362.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.