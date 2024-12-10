Captrust Financial Advisors Has $888,000 Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

