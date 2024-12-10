Captrust Financial Advisors Has $896,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,622,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 807,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,653,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Leidos by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Leidos Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $160.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

