Captrust Financial Advisors Has $910,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

DNP opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

