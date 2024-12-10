Captrust Financial Advisors Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Flowserve by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $62.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

