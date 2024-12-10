Captrust Financial Advisors Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

ASO stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

