Captrust Financial Advisors Has $953,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,006 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,041,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,926 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after buying an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,443,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.89, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,300. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.