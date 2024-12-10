Captrust Financial Advisors Has $961,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after buying an additional 3,350,435 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 200,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 317,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 37.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

