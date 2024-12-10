Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

