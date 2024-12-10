Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 118,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,501,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 59,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,886,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 39,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,981.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,879.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,797.02.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

