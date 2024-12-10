Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,208 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DJP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA DJP opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

