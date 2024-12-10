Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in APA were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,312,000 after purchasing an additional 485,291 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,466,000 after acquiring an additional 326,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in APA by 131.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in APA by 17.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,102,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in APA by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

APA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.19.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.