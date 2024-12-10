Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $835,000 Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 1,017.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,322 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth approximately $17,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 708,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 506,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,686,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 480,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 153.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 599,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 363,032 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

