Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 720 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CZR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

