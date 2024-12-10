Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 946 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after buying an additional 199,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after buying an additional 118,328 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W upgraded Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

