Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,145 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 262.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
CF Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CF opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40.
CF Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.
Insider Activity at CF Industries
In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,704. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.
CF Industries Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.
