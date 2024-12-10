Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,600 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $182.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

