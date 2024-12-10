Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,835 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UDR were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after buying an additional 1,471,855 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,109,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,366,000 after buying an additional 159,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,737,000 after buying an additional 103,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,272,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,694,000 after buying an additional 117,213 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after buying an additional 1,874,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.87. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $47.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

