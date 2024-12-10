Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 235 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESML opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

