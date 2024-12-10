Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 291 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

XHB stock opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $126.09.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

