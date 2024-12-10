Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 368 Shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDV opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.74. AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

About AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

