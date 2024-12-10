Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 796 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.19% of SmartFinancial worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 184,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SMBK. Stephens downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 2.0 %

SmartFinancial stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $591.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.68.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

