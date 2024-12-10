Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 836 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nasdaq by 52.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.