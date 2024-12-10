Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $818,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth about $245,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,944,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 16.6% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,026. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $19,103,371.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,896.45. This represents a 72.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,431,202 shares of company stock valued at $72,575,988 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

