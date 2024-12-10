Centiva Capital LP Acquires 1,470 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 187.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,681.70. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $706,605. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

