Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 21,072 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,952,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,669,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,873,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterBrand by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,799,000 after buying an additional 330,874 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,266.84. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.36. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $20.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $718.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

