Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 26,473 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 269.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 395,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 288,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PCRX. Barclays cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial cut Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.