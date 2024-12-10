Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 26,473 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 269.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 395,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 288,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.9 %
Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
