Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 4,030 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,120,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,707,000 after buying an additional 112,530 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,715,000 after buying an additional 123,733 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 439,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after buying an additional 247,809 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 182,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after buying an additional 136,556 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:SPB opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.