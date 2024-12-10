Centiva Capital LP Buys 1,351 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $90.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

