Centiva Capital LP Buys 1,804 Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Oddity Tech by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,246,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,315,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Oddity Tech by 39.2% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Oddity Tech by 7.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Oddity Tech by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Oddity Tech Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 4.45. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.47 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

