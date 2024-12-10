Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 646,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 486,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 85,539 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 44,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 163,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SHG opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

