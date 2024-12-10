Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 57,032 Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Herbalife at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $799.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

