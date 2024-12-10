Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 30,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

ING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

